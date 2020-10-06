PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Core i5-10400H Processor-Powered Dell Latitude 5511 Laptop Can Help Users Save Time on Compute-Intensive Tasks


In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that a laptop with an Intel Core i5 H-series processor completed many tasks faster than a laptop with an Intel Core i5 U-series processor.

Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Core i5-10400H Processor-Powered Dell Latitude 5511 Laptop Can Help Users Save Time on Compute-Intensive Tasks
Durham, NC, October 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The responsiveness of a laptop can affect the schedules and productivity of professionals, content creators, and others working from home. PT found that the Intel Core i5-10400H processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 and the Intel Core i5-10310U processor-powered Dell Latitude 5510 mainstream business laptops performed productivity and compute-intensive tasks quickly and delivered quality benchmark scores. However, the Intel Core i5 H-series processor-based laptop completed the tasks faster and delivered better scores.

According to the report, “Using a faster mainstream business laptop means you can finish more tasks, meet deadlines more easily, and build stronger client relationships.”

To learn more about how an Intel Core i5 H-series processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 can help administrative assistants, designers, developers, and others complete compute-intensive tasks in less time, read the report (http://facts.pt/QeuQkgu) or check out the infographic (http://facts.pt/nRuTaqU).

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help