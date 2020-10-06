Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Core i5-10400H Processor-Powered Dell Latitude 5511 Laptop Can Help Users Save Time on Compute-Intensive Tasks

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, October 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The responsiveness of a laptop can affect the schedules and productivity of professionals, content creators, and others working from home. PT found that the Intel Core i5-10400H processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 and the Intel Core i5-10310U processor-powered Dell Latitude 5510 mainstream business laptops performed productivity and compute-intensive tasks quickly and delivered quality benchmark scores. However, the Intel Core i5 H-series processor-based laptop completed the tasks faster and delivered better scores.According to the report, “Using a faster mainstream business laptop means you can finish more tasks, meet deadlines more easily, and build stronger client relationships.”To learn more about how an Intel Core i5 H-series processor-powered Dell Latitude 5511 can help administrative assistants, designers, developers, and others complete compute-intensive tasks in less time, read the report ( http://facts.pt/QeuQkgu ) or check out the infographic ( http://facts.pt/nRuTaqU ).About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com