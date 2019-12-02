Barren Hill Publishing and Thomas A. Bradley Announce the Availability of All of His Horror Novels on Amazon.com for the Holiday Season

Press Releases Barren Hill Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Grab your copies now before it's too late at: https://www.amazon.com/T.-A.-Bradley/e/B007XZP09Q Drexel Hill, PA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Horror author and Drexel Hill resident, Thomas A. Bradley, are excited to announce his version of A Nightmare Before The Twelve Days of Christmas. For the next 12 days, all of his horror-thriller works will be available in eBook format on Amazon at specialty prices. This is a sale that will not be repeated."Relic of the Damned" - A small town sheriff with a "hell" of a problem. It begins with the murder of a young convenience store clerk. As the terror unwinds and the demonic incarnation of all evil sets the town against itself - men against women, husbands against wives, and brothers against sisters. Sheriff Jack Dougherty finds himself way out of his depth. Now he must rise to a challenge no one could be prepared for. Hell has come to devour all - and it has chosen his town, Banderman Falls, as its first entrée."The Covenant of Wickersham Hollow" - Wickersham Hollow holds the dark secret of a deal made in hell on Halloween Night 1697. The secret is kept within a house – a house with a will of its own, a house long empty of living souls – a house with a heart of pure evil."The Shadow Demon" - It's loose... And it's angry. Tasked with the guardianship of tribal legends, Theo Coyote must find a way to defeat a demon of the ancient world. But how do you fight something that can take any form it wants and then vanish on the air?"Primordia" - The Heart Always Finds Its Way Home – Lock the door. A mob assassin looking for an out. A scientist with an experimental implant, and having the misfortune of resembling the assassin. When their paths cross... death is just the beginning."Blood Tracks" - Hold Back The Night – For That Which Walks In Its Shadows Has A Lust For Blood. A priest who has lost his faith, lost in the bottle, jumping trains and moving from town to town in a desperate effort to escape his nightmares, and himself. But the real nightmare is only beginning. Faced with an evil that has stalked the night for centuries, Gabriel Timothy Jacobs must somehow recapture his faith or lose his soul."13 Echoes" and "Sundown Rising" – A book of 13 short stories and a novella.Grab your copies now before it's too late at: https://www.amazon.com/T.-A.-Bradley/e/B007XZP09Q Contact Information Barren Hill Publishing

Thomas A. Bradley

610-420-1075



www.thomasabradley.com



