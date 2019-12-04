ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award

Press Releases ALPCO Press Release Share Blog

ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit.





“To date, we have selected three remarkable young investigators for our grant program,” explains ALPCO’s president, Sean Conley. “We strongly believe that each of our recipients’ research has enormous potential to advance our understanding of diabetes and lead to better care. I’m very pleased that ALPCO will be continuing our grant program in 2020 to help stimulate and reward even more innovative diabetes research.”



Past recipients of ALPCO’s young investigator award include Stephen M. Grote from Saint Louis University School of Medicine for his work on the effects of the peptide neuronostatin on glucagon synthesis and release; Lisa Volpatti from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for investigating microgel encapsulated nanoparticles for glucose-responsive insulin delivery; and Daniel M. Tremmel from the University of Wisconsin for researching methods to improve the 3D in vitro culture of stem cell derived beta cells for transplantation.



Eligible young investigators can visit



About ALPCO

Salem, NH, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Today, ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award is January 15, 2020. The grant program was created by ALPCO in 2018 to help advance progressive diabetes and obesity research by graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and early stage investigators. Each award winner receives up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit for select ALPCO assays.

About ALPCO

American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since grown into a premier channel representing over 60 collaborating partners from around the globe. Today, ALPCO offers a wide range of testing solutions, providing scientists and healthcare professionals with vital tools for advancing research and improving quality of care.

Contact Information
ALPCO
Robert Somogyi, PhD
1-800-592-5726
www.alpco.com

Robert Somogyi, PhD

1-800-592-5726



www.alpco.com



