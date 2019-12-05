Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas

Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise.





This makes the 17th location for the Superior Fence & Rail franchise, and the 10th new location since 2017. The North Texas site is the first venture for Superior Fence & Rail in Texas, with most facilities operating throughout the Southeastern United States. Co-founder, Zach Peyton, adds, “It has been incredible to watch this company grow in ways I never thought imaginable. Our goal at Superior Fence & Rail has always been to deliver the highest quality fencing products and installation services. Everything we do is driven by reliability and integrity, and I think the explosive growth of the company is testament to us meeting those goals and providing our customers with excellent service. I’m grateful for the support of our community, and we look forward to continuing to expand our services and deliver peace of mind to our customers everywhere.”



Founded in 2001, Superior Fence & Rail has hundreds of employees at their locally owned and operated fence production franchises, who install millions of feet of fence installation each year. Their corporate franchise model offers exceptionally high returns on investment, and the strength of an established brand, known for providing the highest quality fences and fencing services in the industry. Franchisees benefit from extensive operational training and support, proprietary fence design and production technologies, and some of the strongest buying power in the fence building industry. Each new franchise location is set to achieve success with assistance in everything from establishing new relationships with vendors, to leads management and price quoting, to local marketing assistance, to extensive training on every fence product offered by Superior Fence & Rail.



Dylan Snider, concludes, “Superior Fence & Rail gives me all of the tools to scale my fence business and puts me in a position to own multiple locations someday.”



Superior Fence & Rail is known throughout the country for their high-quality vinyl, wood, and aluminum fence products. As a turnkey fence provider, each location custom-designs, produces, and installs every fence they sell. Their unmatched purchasing power in the fence building industry also esteems Superior Fence & Rail one of the most cost-effective fencing providers in the United States. Superior Fence & Rail of North Texas will service Carrolton, Justin, Flower Mound, Lewisville,



Denton The Colony , and surrounding cities in the DFW area.

For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com