Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner

“BDP Risk®, our state-of-the-art LMS, is the centerpiece of our risk and practice management program,” said Andrew D. Mendelson, FAIA, chief risk management officer at Berkley Design Professional. “It offers a library of over 150 articles in 25 topic areas, more than 30 tools, templates and checklists for project management and 17 on-demand education courses designed to help our policyholders manage risk, enhance business performance, train staff, earn learning units and qualify for premium credits.”



The BDP Risk® award entry was sponsored by LMS software provider, Docebo, which also shares the honor. Now in its 25th year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award is among the most prestigious awards offered within the human capital and corporate/institutional learning industry.



For more information about the BDP Risk® LMS visit berklydp.com/risk-management/bdp-risk-lms/.



About Berkley Design Professional

Berkley Design Professional specializes in professional liability products and services for the design professional industry. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information please visit berkleydp.com.



About Docebo

Docebo is a learning platform that is laser-focused on changing the way people learn through a cloud-based, user-friendly technology built for the modern user. Docebo offers companies, their employees, partners and customers a learning ecosystem that increases performance and learning engagement. Docebo’s AI-powered learning platform has been embraced by more than 1,600 companies in over 68 countries.



About Brandon Hall Group

Contact Information William Chelak

