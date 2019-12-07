Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression

Press Releases Better Beginnings Press Release Share Blog

If you would like more information, please call (352) 462-9484 or email Lauren@BetterBeginningsFL.com Alachua, FL, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Better Beginnings, currently operating Florida’s only Mother/Baby partial hospitalization (outpatient/day) program for women experiencing more severe levels of anxiety, depression and other emotional distress symptoms, will now offer a breakthrough medication for those experiencing moderate to severe postpartum depression. Zulresso (brexanolone) is a recently FDA-approved infusion (via IV injection) medication specifically for Postpartum Depression (PPD)- the first of it’s kind to treat the illness that affects up to 20% of women.Zulresso is only available at certified health care facilities through a restricted program called the Zulresso REMS Program. The medication is administered as a continuous IV infusion over a total of 60 hours or two and a half days. Patients are monitored by healthcare professionals throughout the infusion process to identify any adverse reactions.The quiet and relaxing nature of Better Beginnings, removed from volumes of noise and traffic is located on Main Street, in Alachua, Florida. The thoughtful decor and furnishings of Better Beginnings provide a comforting and inviting environment for those who come to the Center. Better Beginnings is a private health care facility with providers who have received specialized training in this field of mental health care. Women receiving Zulresso treatment at Better Beginnings also have the added benefit of daytime nursery services for baby to help remove the barrier of childcare.To learn more about Zulresso, potential copay assistance programs and receiving the treatment at Better Beginnings; providers, patients and families are encouraged to call Better Beginnings at (352) 462-9484 and to go to the following websites: ZulressoRems or BetterBeginningsFL.comIf you would like more information, please call (352) 462-9484 or email Lauren@BetterBeginningsFL.com Contact Information Better Beginnings

