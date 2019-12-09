GeekTek Accepts MSP of the Year Award at the Channel Innovation Awards 2019

Press Releases GeekTek IT Services Press Release Share Blog

GeekTek is an expert at expediting business growth through the strategic application of technology, led by CEO Eric Schlissel. Schlissel accepted the award today in New York City. In 2016 GeekTek won the Channel Innovation Award in the Rising Star category. Schlissel equates this year’s accolade as a humble testimony of GeekTek’s commitment to continual evolution and dedication to client service stating, “GeekTek being the recipient of this award at this time speaks directly to the future of IT services: progressive, proactive, and partnership driven.”



Since GeekTek’s first Chanel Innovation award, GeekTek has expanded its



“Offering white glove managed IT and security solutions to growing companies is GeekTek’s core competency,” said Schlissel. “It is an honor to accept this award and be amongst other leaders in the industry,” says Schlissel.



Businesses interested in learning more about the company’s offerings are encouraged to contact Chrissy Knight at 707-364-2250.



About GeekTek



GeekTek IT Services Inc., a US-based technology services firm and managed services provider with national reach, headquartered in Los Angeles, California with regional offices in Toronto, Canada, Denver, Colorado, and Hyderabad, India.



GeekTek is the leading provider of IT and technology services. GeekTek also services a variety of industries including manufacturing, professional services, construction and property management. The company offers a unique blend of data-related services, providing a fully managed ecosystem to its clients.



GeekTek has been consistently ranked among the top managed service providers globally by MSPMentor, CRN and Channelnomics. GeekTek CEO Eric Schlissel is a subject matter expert in the international cannabis industry. Schlissel has written guest columns for major cannabis publications and has been quoted in national periodicals. He also speaks and moderates panels regularly on security, IT and business growth strategy at industry conferences.



To learn more, please visit



Contacts

GeekTek IT Services Corp.

Chrissy Knight, 707-364-2250

