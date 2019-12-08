TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards

Press Releases TAG Press Release Share Blog

Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions.





TAG Bill Pay is one of three companies in the United States shortlisted as a finalist for the Property & Household category which highlights an accounting service that supports family offices and the high-net-worth community. The Family Wealth Report Awards is administered by ClearView Financial Media, a global publisher of family office intelligence, newswires, research and reports.



“It is an honor to be nominated for this prestigious and nationally recognized award,” said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “Our commitment to provide excellent customer service that is backed by a foundation of technology and bank-level security has led to our growth and success this year,” she said.



TAG Bill Pay was nominated for the Property & Household category for their range of service offerings to the private client community, including bill payment, recordkeeping, income and expense tracking, cash flow reporting, vendor and mail management services.



Using a proprietary task management software system to facilitate and track bill payments, the solutions of TAG Bill Pay are customizable for family offices or individual clients depending on their need and complexity of transactions and reporting.



“It feels great to be recognized alongside the top service providers to the affluent community and trusted by their advisors,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG Bill Pay. “As we continue to build relationships with family offices, wealth management firms and financial institutions, it is imperative to keep expanding our technology, security features and ease of use for client satisfaction,” he said.



Winners of the Family Wealth Report Awards will be announced during the gala awards dinner to be held at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City in March 2020.



A panel of trusted advisors will be responsible for judging the different categories. The expert panel will use an independent process with integrity and genuine insight to choose a winner. The award winners will demonstrate tangible achievements and showcase top class performance and innovation.



About TAG Bill Pay:

For over two decades, TAG has been helping high-net-worth families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of financial freedom by handling their personal reporting and bill pay needs. TAG Bill Pay offers a high-touch and high-tech approach to personal bill pay and is custom designed to meet the needs of the high-net-worth.



TAG Bill Pay works with clients across the country and globally. They have office locations in La Jolla and Newport Beach, CA and New York City, New York.



About Family Wealth Report:

