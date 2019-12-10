"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe

Press Releases Truth & Justice Entertainment Press Release Share Blog

New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits.





The project features a screenplay by James C. Brannon (Halfway to Hell, The Gun Runner), with Adam Carbone (Dr. Professor, Elimination Society) attached to direct. Truth & Justice Entertainment's Rikki Lee Travolta (The Lurker, Yesterday Was a Lie) is on board as Executive Producer.



On film’s GoFundMe page there are opportunities for Associate Producer and Executive Producer credits in exchange for small donations. Even the smallest donation gets a thank you in the credits.



Visit: http://bit.ly/2Pg0TnO



“There are scripts that you just know have something magical about them. The same thing goes for certain actors – no matter what they always turn in a great performance,” notes Travolta. “We have both of those factors going on with The New Venture. It’s a brilliant comedic script and we have some really stellar talent attached.”



The film will shoot in New York and Rhode Island beginning in January.



Jesse Hyde

(815) 527-5179



www.TruthandJustice.net



