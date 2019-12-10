Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities

Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country.





The event is co-hosted by AJ T. Cole of SAFE 2 SAVE and Houston City Councilmember Jack Christie. Honorees will be recognized throughout the event and will be comprised of advocates, representatives, leaders, and organizations that are working tirelessly to #EndTheStreak. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be sharing a few words during the Heroes Aim for Zero reception on his experience launching Vision Zero in Houston.



Proceeds from this event will support Vision Zero Texas, the statewide effort by Farm&City, a 501c3 charitable nonprofit, to help every city, county, and MPO adopt responsible goals and action plans to end traffic deaths in Texas. Special recognition will be given to Jay Blazek Crossley of Farm&City for his work in bringing these issues to the forefront statewide.



Reception begins at 6pm with the recognition ceremony from 7:30-10pm. Complimentary rides home will be provided by SAFE 2 SAVE powered by Memorial Hermann Life Flight. Catering is sponsored by Locke Lord, LLP.



About Farm&City

Farm&City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit think&do tank dedicated to high quality urban and rural human habitat in Texas in perpetuity.



http://www.farmandcity.org/

jay@farmandcity.org



About SAFE 2 SAVE

SAFE 2 SAVE is the app that rewards people for not teching while driving. SAFE 2 SAVE was made available in Houston thanks in part to Memorial Hermann Life Flight. For more information, visit www.safe2save.org and follow @SAFE2SAVE.



safe2save.org

suzanne@safe2save.org



About Locke Lord, LLP

Locke Lord is a full-service law firm with global reach of 21 offices designed to meet clients' needs around the world.



https://www.lockelord.com/



About TXDOT’s #EndTheStreak

There’s been a death every day on Texas roads for nearly 19 years straight - that’s the streak TXDOT wants to end. Most crashes and fatalities are due to drunkenness, distracted driving or failure to use seat belts. In other words, they’re preventable. Ending the Streak is in our hands.



https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/psas/end-streak.html Houston, TX, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- During this season of thanks, volunteers are coming together to honor Houston area leaders that are working hard on addressing the safety of our transportation infrastructure and enforcement. On December 12, 2019, Heroes Aim for Zero reception will highlight the hard work that has been done by leaders on all fronts to make our streets safer for everybody in the community.The event is co-hosted by AJ T. Cole of SAFE 2 SAVE and Houston City Councilmember Jack Christie. Honorees will be recognized throughout the event and will be comprised of advocates, representatives, leaders, and organizations that are working tirelessly to #EndTheStreak. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be sharing a few words during the Heroes Aim for Zero reception on his experience launching Vision Zero in Houston.Proceeds from this event will support Vision Zero Texas, the statewide effort by Farm&City, a 501c3 charitable nonprofit, to help every city, county, and MPO adopt responsible goals and action plans to end traffic deaths in Texas. Special recognition will be given to Jay Blazek Crossley of Farm&City for his work in bringing these issues to the forefront statewide.Reception begins at 6pm with the recognition ceremony from 7:30-10pm. Complimentary rides home will be provided by SAFE 2 SAVE powered by Memorial Hermann Life Flight. Catering is sponsored by Locke Lord, LLP.About Farm&CityFarm&City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit think&do tank dedicated to high quality urban and rural human habitat in Texas in perpetuity.http://www.farmandcity.org/jay@farmandcity.orgAbout SAFE 2 SAVESAFE 2 SAVE is the app that rewards people for not teching while driving. SAFE 2 SAVE was made available in Houston thanks in part to Memorial Hermann Life Flight. For more information, visit www.safe2save.org and follow @SAFE2SAVE.safe2save.orgsuzanne@safe2save.orgAbout Locke Lord, LLPLocke Lord is a full-service law firm with global reach of 21 offices designed to meet clients' needs around the world.https://www.lockelord.com/About TXDOT’s #EndTheStreakThere’s been a death every day on Texas roads for nearly 19 years straight - that’s the streak TXDOT wants to end. Most crashes and fatalities are due to drunkenness, distracted driving or failure to use seat belts. In other words, they’re preventable. Ending the Streak is in our hands.https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/psas/end-streak.html