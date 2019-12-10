VOS Digital Media Group Expands Multiyear Partnership with SKYY Digital Media Group to Provide Exclusive Digital Video Content and Services

Press Releases VOS Digital Media Group Press Release Share Blog

VOS currently has an agreement with SKYY to provide users of SKYY’s sports vertical, Sporttu, with digital videos that complement fans’ personalized sports content experiences across 300 different sports, leagues, teams, athletes, events and brands across the world. The renewal of this agreement includes expansion rights to provide content in all verticals for SKYY’s growing roster of subject-specific apps. These include categories such as Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Technology, eSports, Lifestyle, and Breaking News. Premium video content from an international network of content creators will play an integral role in expanding SKYY’s business-to-business and direct-to-consumer offerings.



“I am extremely excited to further forge this relationship between VOS and SKYY. VOS provides an advanced video exchange platform and an outstanding selection of global content partners. SKYY’s technology provides access to millions of users and unique services that are promoted by some of the largest telco companies in the world,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VOS Digital Media Group and who recently was appointed by the board of directors of SKYY as CEO of SKYY Digital Media Group. “The synergies between these two technologies provides a unique value proposition to all telco partners, allowing them to white-label the combined technologies and to access tens of millions of potential users through personalized premium content experiences.”



About VOS Digital Media Group: VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. https://www.vosdmg.com



About SKYY Digital Media Group: SKYY Digital Media Group (SKYY) is headquartered in New York City, with global offices in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. SKYY empowers businesses with the ability to create personalized and engaging digital content experiences for their customers. The company has created a groundbreaking content technology platform which aggregates and categorizes large amounts of content. SKYY DMG is uniquely positioned to help business partners capitalize on the convergence of technology, media and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit www.skyydmg.com.



About SPORTTU: SPORTTU is a subsidiary of SKYY Digital Media Group and builds the ultimate fan app (mobile and web) experience for telecommunications and media companies, sports teams and leagues, federations, universities, athletes and brands. SPORTTU partners have access to the SPORTTU global sports content engine and unique digital tools which create a comprehensive, customizable and personalized fan experience.



New York, NY, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. (www.vosdmg.com), a global technology media company, announced today an agreement to expand its exclusive digital video content fulfillment partnership with SKYY Digital Media Group (www.skyydmg.com). SKYY's growing suite of consumer-facing content applications, which provide the tools for media companies and telecoms to serve up personalized content experiences to their audiences, will now feature the latest in premium video from VOS' international network of content creators. 