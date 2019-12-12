PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Edward Domanskis, MD

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Edward Domanskis, MD: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming


The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed.

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming
Newport Beach, CA, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery, usually some form of gastric bypass, has continued its steady increase according to the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Procedures have become safer. Medical conditions plaguing these patients such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease almost immediately disappear.

However, after patients have lost massive amounts of weight, the hanging excess skin still remains. "This has led to a tremendous increase in patients seeking bariatric plastic surgery," said Dr. Edward Domanskis, President of the American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons(ASBPS). "Specifically lower body lift as well as upper arm lifts." Bariatric plastic surgeons specialize in the treatment of the sequelae of bariatric surgery. The American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons is an informational resource for these patients.

According to the statistics of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of lower body lifts has increased by 4295% and upper arm lift or brachioplasty by 5030% over a 18 year period.

"These two procedures plus abdominoplasty, are the ones that patients that have lost massive amounts of weight most commonly have corrected," continued Dr. Domanskis. Most of these procedures are still considered cosmetic by insurance carriers while bariatric surgery is a covered expense.

"I predict as more of these procedures are paid for by insurance and techniques become more refined, bariatric plastic surgeons will be inundated with treating these patients and helping them complete their journey," concluded Dr. Domanskis.
Contact Information
American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons
Edward Domanskis, MD
949-640-6324
Contact
www.ASBPS.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Edward Domanskis, MD
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help