New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon

"Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved" is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B081LPPD8G, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-10: 1708969233, for $9.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Richmond, VA, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- What scientists today call the “Hard Problem” is devising a theory to explain how the brain creates consciousness. For the past hundred years or more, ever since Scientific Materialism has dominated the field of science, scientists have been trying to determine how matter is able to create consciousness. This is because the implication of Scientific Materialism from a philosophical standpoint is “physicalism,” the metaphysical thesis that “everything is physical,” and that there is “nothing over and above” the physical. Therefore, mind or consciousness, the sense of awareness and being that each of us has, must be produced solely by the brain, which according to Materialism is comprised of unthinking matter.In his new book, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," Amazon bestselling author, Stephen Hawley Martin offers a solution, citing the findings of research conducted at the University of Virginia, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Munich, the University of Maryland, The University of Maryland at Baltimore County, Yale University, the University of Tasmania, Duke University, the University of Marbury in Germany, Atlantic University, and Columbia University to back up his claim.Martin said that in spite of findings that are virtually impossible to refute, he expects push-back from some religious leaders as well as from ardent Scientific Materialists because the solution he offers challenges certain tenets held by each group. He said this is to be expected and quoted the 19th century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer [1788-1860] as having said, “All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.”Martin said, “I can say from experience that Christian fundamentalists and many Materialists appear to be in the ‘ridicule-to-violently-oppose’ stages concerning what seems obvious to me is the source of consciousness. However, having had conversations with dozens of cutting-edge thinkers while developing my theory, I am certain it is only a matter of time before the origin I have identified is accepted as self-evident by open-minded individuals who think for themselves.”"Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved" is published by The Oaklea Press Inc. in Kindle, ASIN: B081LPPD8G, for $3.99 and in trade paperback, ISBN-10: 1708969233, for $9.99. The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles. Contact Information The Oaklea Press

