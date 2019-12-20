Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer

Press Releases Color Marketing Group Press Release Share Blog

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement.





The transcendent nature of Renacer’s violet is key, as Latin American CMG members anticipate new realms of personal energy and inner spirituality. "With personal growth comes generosity that will extend to others, and the world, at large," says Sampson, "a generous attitude creates a better existence for everything on the planet."



The goals may appear epic seeking the divine, faith, contentment, and inner wealth, but it is recognized as a power within everyone. Renacer translates those desires to a directional trend color that makes its purpose of future growth clear for all manner of products and industries, but will be particularly present in visual communications and fashion.



Able to tell a trend story in a moment, Renacer will appear in graphics in print and digitally with its balanced, yet powerful look. Packaging and consumer goods will also embrace this hue as a color with a powerful message, but still connects to the past, nature, and humanity.



Fashion often sends a message before the wearer says a word and Renacer will convey the same messages here as it does in graphics and visuals. The importance of its “key color” designation underscores its use in fashion for wardrobe staples as well as accessories, and garments for all genders and generations. Renacer makes its statement for the future, for all.



Standing strong on its own, Renacer is also an important hue to combine with others such as yellow, green, pink and blue; all hues that connect planet to humanity and the animal world. It has the power and presence to take on high gloss, as well as matte and metallic, finishes, and with that can translate its color to elevating various product lines such as transportation, consumer electronics, and recreational items to a new level.



Be reborn with a change habits and ways of thinking to seek inner balance, and take on the future with a new sense of purpose. Grounded with cultural roots, with eyes cast forward, Renancer is the color conduit to achieve those goals.



About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.



About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.



Attached Files CMG 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group's 2021+ Latin American key color "Renacer" is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. Filename: KeyColorLA2021CMG.pdf

