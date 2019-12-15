Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice

Established in 2013, Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal Coolsculpting status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury five star medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client. Las Vegas, NV, December 15, 2019 --( PR.com )-- One Coolsculpting Practice in Las Vegas is turning the nonsurgical tourism trend upside-down by becoming a choice destination for Coolsculpting patients from outside the US. Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body Medical Spa says, “We are seeing an increase in the numbers of international patients coming to the practice for the Coolsculpting procedure.”"We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class luxury five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far."While Secret Body Medical Spa offers a "fly-in" Coolsculpting program that has been popular with US patients for years, they have seen a spike in interest from international patients. The staff at Secret Body Medical Spa attributes part of the rising interest to the popularity of their unique way of combining luxury with fat freezing. Secret Body Medical Spa offers i-Lipo complimentary with all Coolsculpting purchases and offers a customized one week plan for Fly-in clients.Secret Body is known for their treatment, called Trio Coolsculpting. Trio Coolsculpting is designed to offer three machines to a patient resulting in the treatment being done in a third of the time the Coolsculpting procedure traditionally took. One big trend they're noticing with their international patients is a much higher interest in Trio Coolsculpting.The Medical Spa’s long track record of success is a big attraction for many international patients. Many patients may seek out a practice because they want remarkable results. Secret Body ranks 3rd in the nation for the Coolsculpting procedure, and has performed over 5,000 treatments.To handle the increasing numbers of "fly-in" patients, Secret Body Medical Spa offers a private concierge line to accommodate clients with a "virtual consultation" which allows patients to receive an evaluation of their needs by facetime, without having to travel to the practice in person. Both US and international patients can also speak with the practice's patient care coordinator for personal help in making travel arrangements."We take the time to make the whole process hassle free and comfortable for all of our patients, and we felt it was important to extend these benefits to our patients from overseas," Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body, explains. "Patients frequently tell us they've traveled thousands of miles because they want the best, and this is just one of the many steps we take to help them achieve it."Learn more about Secret Body's fly-in program and then schedule a free phone consultation or, call their office at 702-564-1982 to learn more about traveling to Las Vegas for the revolutionary Coolsculpting treatment.About Secret BodyEstablished in 2013, Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal Coolsculpting status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury five star medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.