Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020.





“At Janadhar India, we always believe that the major challenge is to design a campaign after analysing the voters' pulse, ground issues and their media consumption. We help politicians in reaching out to all voters so that the voter gets the right communication. We have already been working for more than 10 MLA aspirants in Delhi. We have a great team of political consultants and campaign managers to help MLA candidates by designing their campaign that not only win voters but also help them to get ahead in queue of party ticket. We are sure that our current study and insights will help political parties, and candidates fighting upcoming elections to plan their campaign in a right direction,” said Manish Jha, Founder and Political Analyst at Janadhar India.



The voter pulse study is done via 100 cadres (Janadhar India volunteers) at booth level covering key influencers, voters and key stake holders from all segments of respective assembly constituency. The analysis includes all key parameters like, party performance, sitting candidate’s performance, competition analysis, voter’s pulse, major issues, incumbency factors, social media presence and many more.



About Janadhar India:

Janadhar India is a political consulting and election campaign management company in Delhi. We have successfully managed and demonstrated best election campaign strategies in recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly Elections.



Manish Jha

+911244320053



www.janadharindia.com



