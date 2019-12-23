AD1 Global Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Hartford Avon



This additional hotel brings AD1 Global’s growing portfolio to 22 properties and is the first one that the company has acquired in the northeast U.S.



“We’re very excited to be branching out and purchasing properties in the northeast,” said AD1 Global President Daniel Berman. “This asset is a great addition to our portfolio and I’m very grateful for the smooth transition we’ve had.”



Located on Simsbury Road in Avon, Connecticut, the 100-room hotel is just a short drive from Hartford. The 3-story property boasts a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and whirlpool, a barbecue area, on-site laundry, complimentary breakfast and free Wi-Fi. Less than 30 minutes from the airport, this hotel is the perfect place to stay when traveling. The Residence Inn Hartford Avon is also a suite hotel, which is important for business travelers. The pet-friendly hotel also boasts full in-room kitchens and parking spaces to accommodate guests.



This hotel marks an important step for our company,” said Vice President of Acquisitions Gisela Levy. “With this hotel, we’re stepping into a strong corporate market and we hope to continue to expand our portfolio in the northeast region.”



Seventeen Fortune 500 corporations and large multinational organizations like CVS Health (formerly Aetna), Cigna, Charter Communications, United Technologies Corporation, and Synchrony Financial are headquartered in the Greater Hartford area. Additionally, just under 2 miles from the property is the Avon Center Business Park, which houses companies like Legere Group and Baxter Healthcare, among others.



AD1 Global’s portfolio has quickly expanded to now include 22 hotels, including internationally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham. The company is actively engaged in finding new acquisitions. For more information, please visit



About AD1 Global:

Jon McMillian

954-434-5001



www.ad1global.com



