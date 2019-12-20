Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre

Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry.





Dealers who embrace the omni-channel car shopping experience optimize data with Digital Window Displays by eliminating paper price tags. This allows them to match price instantly with their vehicle inventory pricing systems without double entry of data. More importantly, the vehicle information is now matched with all digital media utilized by auto dealers to market and sell their vehicles across all channels. Customers exhibit more trust and improve their shopping experience when data on-line and in-store is identical and current.



Altierre has been supplying these same electronic shelf labels to Kohl’s, who has greatly benefited from this technology by redeploying labor to focus on customer interactions. Eliminating the constraints of paper price tags on the shelf provides the ability to promote merchandise mirroring the on-line experience.



Strategic Value to Automotive Dealers



- Price of vehicle and incentives always synchronized with online and offline media

- Personalized dealership brand-special offers and services

- Intelligent and accurate pricing instantly updated for all vehicles across the entire dealership including multi location inventories

- Perfect for “One Price” pricing strategies – centralized price controls and monitoring

- Instantly changes any vehicle price to match/bet competition

- Sales personnel effectiveness – always have the accurate price and special incentives for each vehicle in the showroom and lot

- Creates a positive, pressure-free shopping experience that delivers consistent, relevant and specific vehicle information at all customer touchpoints

- Improve Cash Flows – with the ability to reduce the price of excessive inventory, slow-moving vehicles with one-push submission

- Reduction of printing or sticker costs – No manual printing or updating

- Integrated with third-party price optimization tools and software



What are Dealers Saying?



“The move to using digital price tags from traditional paper tags was one of the best decisions we have ever made. The amount of personal expense we have saved, combined with the simplicity of use, has made our day to day operation more streamlined and has provided a better customer experience.”

- Clayton Morton, Checkered Flag Honda, Norfolk, VA.



“The Altierre Tags have been a game changer for our store. The seamlessness and ease of being able to upload a transparent price on our vehicles digitally has saved us countless hours of labor as we used to use window stickers. Being able to upload automatically within seconds provides our guests the most up to date fair market price on our vehicles and offers them a transparent, amazing experience with no surprises."

