Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell Presents ARIDO Multi Billion Dollar Collection During Golden Globes 2020

ARIDO, a closely guarded secret, the world's most exclusive fine art jewels created with the highest quality gems.





The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.



It began January 1944 by recognizing excellence in film, television both domestic and foreign.



The annual ceremony at which the awards are presented is a major part of the film industry's awards season.



ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:



- “ELEVÉ” by Reggie Bell.



- “APPLETINIES” the world's most exquisite apple chocolate.



- Wall Street banking systems.



- Collectrium, Inc., A Christie's Company.



