SmartBuyGlasses Brings You the Top Performing Sunglasses for Winter Sports

To make choosing the ideal pair of winter sports eyewear easy, SmartBuyGlasses provides you with a list of the top recommended products which are worth to be invested in before heading to the mountains.



Top Recommended Goggles



If you’re planning on skiing or snowboarding down the slopes this winter, consider equipping yourself with some quality ski goggles; they are your best choice for comfort, visibility and eye protection.



In low-light and fogging conditions, yellow, gold and amber lenses filter out blue light. Shadows are emphasized to see better the contours in the snow. They also work well in moderate and variable light conditions. Check out the Bloc Evolution E014 or the Bloc Small Fit Moon JM01.



When in bright and reflective snow conditions, darker lens tints such as dark brown, dark grey and dark green will increase contrast with the whites. Gray lenses are also good to reveal the true colours. Check out the Smith I/O7 IE7BKISA17, the Smith RIOT RO2BKECW17 and the Bolle Tsar.



Mirror coating enhances the effectiveness of tinted lenses by reflecting sunlight so it does not penetrate the lenses, making it a great choice for bright and sunny days. Check out the UVEX S40.



Clear lenses are undoubtedly the best option for sunset and nighttime as they have the highest visible light transmission (VLT), increasing wearers' visibility on the slopes. Check out the Salice 609.



Photochromic lenses or transition lenses are designed to automatically adapt to surrounding light, making them perfect to ensure optimal vision and UV ray protection in every situation. Check out the Salice 618 ITA Speed Polarized BKIT/TECH and the Smith Goggles Smith I/OX.



Top Recommended Sunglasses



If you prefer opting for sunglasses over goggles, consider getting some 100% UV protecting sports sunglasses like these.



Sports sunglasses with a wrap-around frame minimize light reaching the eyes from all sides and allows better peripheral vision. Mirror coatings such as on this model are perfect for very bright conditions as they can block an additional 10 per cent to 60 per cent of visible light for greater comfort in highly reflective sunny environments. Check out the Smith RIDGEWELL ChromaPop Polarized and the UVEX SPORTSTYLE 223.



Polarized lenses selectively blocks light reflecting from horizontal surfaces, eliminating glare. Polarized lenses are especially helpful in blocking glare from light reflecting off water, sand, snow and concrete. This model is also made of highly durable polycarbonate made to withstand harsh conditions. Check out the Oakley OO9102 HOLBROOK.



Photochromic or transition lenses are not just found in the goggles, and provide the same optimal protection from unpredictable light conditions. By reacting to the surrounding light, they are perfect for every light condition, from low light to bright light on a sunny day. Check out the Oakley OO9290 JAWBREAKER.



All of these models are available on



About SmartBuyGlasses



