Mansfield Texas is Hosting a Healthy This Way Event That Will Include Mayor Betsy Price of Fort Worth

The Healthy this Way kick-off event for 2020 is focused on healthy eating. Mayor Price will speak about the progress of implementing the Blue Zones Project. Location: El Primo's Restaurant Address: 2300 Matlock Rd #21, Mansfield, TX 76063. Date/Time: Friday, January 10, 2020 at 6:00pm





Mansfield, TX, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Healthy this Way is a partnership between The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce, The City of Mansfield and The Mansfield ISD.This event will not only spotlight the Blue Zone Project in Fort Worth with Mayor Betsy Price but will also kick-off our Community Challenge in the "It's Time Texas" with Mayor David Cook of Mansfield.According to the Blue Zones Project, one of the secrets to longevity - Eat Wisely.People make hundreds of food decisions every day. By working with grocery stores, restaurants, work sites and the school district attention can be brought to foods that are more nutritious.Committee Chair for 2020 - Dustin Strong of Strong on HealthDustin Strong's experience, continual education and genuine passion for health, wellness and balance motivate him to be a partner for others who are searching for lasting, individual lifestyle changes. He works with clients located globally who are of all ages, health states and fitness levels, providing guidance, motivation and accountability, leading his clients to succeed. His specialties include:Nutrition Response Testing (NRT) / Muscle TestingLifestyle & Wellness CounselingEmotional Clearing & BalancingEducational LecturesCustomized Diet & Nutrition Programs

