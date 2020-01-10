PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Simpatra

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Simpatra: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Michael Montesi, MD, Located in Cleveland, Mississippi, is Elevating His Practice by Partnering with Simpatra.Health


Michael Montesi, MD, will be adding Simpatra.Health’s BHRT services and technology to his practice.

Michael Montesi, MD, Located in Cleveland, Mississippi, is Elevating His Practice by Partnering with Simpatra.Health
Cleveland, MS, January 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Michael Montesi, MD, has recently taken the steps with his new addition of the Simpatra.Health network to focus on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy services at Bolivar Medical Center located in Cleveland, Mississippi. Helping him provide his patients with a higher quality of care.

By adding BHRT and technology services to his practice Michael Montesi, MD, can provide his patients with more options to relieve their health issues and can utilize technological tools so he can treat them more efficiently. The addition of Simpatra’s™ Technology suite to his practice allows Michael Montesi, MD, to go the extra mile to ensure that his patients are receiving the highest quality of care.

Speaking upon how adding BHRT services will improve his practice Michael Montesi, MD, stated, “I am providing hormone therapy for women and men, and I am excited to treat patients in new ways.”

Michael Montesi, MD, is dedicated to providing all of his patients with a superb level of care. He emphasizes preventive care and strives to make sure all of his patients are in the best position to prevent health issues before they happen.

Doctor Contact:
Michael Montesi, MD
901 E Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732
http://simpatra.health/michael-montesi

About Simpatra.Health:

Providers investing in Patients with Simpatra.Health

Simpatra.Health, working hand in hand with your provider to enhance every aspect of your patient journey. The goal is to use unique technologies to elevate patient outcomes and to improve patient outreach. Ranging from complex algorithms used during procedures, simple emails informing you of your appointment, or aftercare articles to make you feel more comfortable about the treatment you just received. Whatever your visit might entail, we are firmly committed with your provider in ensuring that every patient has a consistent medical experience and receives the highest quality of care.

Contact:
Simpatra.Health
15210 N. Scottsdale Rd. - Suite 210
pr@simpatra.com
480-682-4850
https://www.simpatra.health
Contact Information
Simpatra.Health
Robert Burns
480-682-4850
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Simpatra
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help