(CES 2020) MicroEJ launches MICROEJ Forge, the next generation applications store for IoT devices

press@microej.com Las Vegas, NV, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MicroEJ today announced the release of MICROEJ Forge, a white-label software assets store that enables companies to capitalize their software components as assets across their organization, develop ecosystems that generate new revenue streams, and contribute to extend their market share.MICROEJ Forge enables smoother product development and a much faster time-to-production by quickly delivering the right software asset, the right version and the right metadata to the right device, with confidence.MICROEJ Forge not only builds and qualifies software assets, it also administrates their life cycles (prepare, publish, etc.) while ensuring the maximum level of reliability of the marketplace.MICROEJ Forge provides a unique safety feature: a binary software checker. Before any software distribution, it validates that the software is threat-free, and is binary compatible with the rest of the application it will be linked to.MICROEJ Forge comes with a simple, free, yet powerful, applications manager: Forge Play. This App enables the device user to browse and administrate available apps for their devices while managing their life cycle (start, stop, uninstall). It complements the various device management free connectors available in the MicroEJ ecosystem such as AppDirect, AWS, Lightweight M2M based solutions, etc.“MICROEJ Forge is a possible ‘missing brick’ that IoT ecosystems are looking for to enable dedicated, safe marketplaces,” explains Raj Panchapakesan, Sr. Director Global Alliances & Business Development at JFrog. “We’re proud that MICROEJ Forge utilizes the JFrog Platform as its main, scalable orchestrator for the tasks that operate thousands of software assets in an IoT marketplace.”About MicroEJMicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development. Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 40 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.For more info: www.microej.comMedia Contactpress@microej.com Contact Information MicroEJ

