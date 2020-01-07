MicroEJ Adds Application Store Support to the Espressif Flagship ESP32 Wi-Fi+BLE Combo and Offers an Unbeatable Price Cutting Solution for the IoT & UI Markets

MicroEJ collaborates with Espressif, having MicroEJ Store to support Espressif ESP32 flagship, to create a low-cost, low-power IoT system for any devices requesting dual Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity; MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) flagship, running on the ESP32, enables the creation of business communities, of software assets (often named “APP”), and to reuse and share those capitalized assets: write once, store using an application store, deploy safely on any IoT device





By using the same virtualization mindset as currently used in smartphones, MicroEJ’s technology revolutionizes the IoT world by combining low footprint (VEE weights less than 50 KBytes of code), modern development process, reliable IoT connectivity and impressive and easy-to-use tools for building embedded graphical user interfaces.



The Espressif flagship ESP32 series, coupled with MicroEJ VEE, represents the unique trusted on-device platform currently available on the market, enabling manufacturers to design their product on simulated Virtual Devices, to dramatically accelerate their software development, to cut costs and to manage IoT device software content: all from their (white brand) application store, while benefiting from secure and great performing wireless connectivity.



The IoT software content management powered by MicroEJ Forge Application Store enables partial update of ESP32 software without full firmware updates, and without the need to reboot the device. Additionally, MicroEJ VEE provides safety at the execution level, preventing system-functions from crashing when encountering issues at the application level, which greatly improves software robustness.



Typical applications for the MicroEJ and ESP32 solution deal with Cloud connected devices such as highly integrated and multi-protocol home gateways, various edge devices such as thermostats or home appliances with modern graphical user interfaces and interface to Cloud services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or dedicated private ones.



With 12+ Million developers capable to write software for MicroEJ VEE, it is easy to customize the ondevice VEE platform for any electronic product to run reusable software applications, thanks to MicroEJ’s Software Development Kit (SDK) for the ESP32-WROVER-KIT. The “getting started” guide is located at: https://developer.microej.com/getting-started-sdk-esp32-wrover.html and videos at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPpoPh8rwwc



MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development. Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.



