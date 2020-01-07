(CES 2020) MicroEJ Collaborates with Silicon Labs to Enable a Smarter, More Connected IoT World

Press Releases MicroEJ Press Release Share Blog

The MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE) leverages Silicon Labs’ WF200 transceiver to make it easy to connect interoperable devices in a reliable, cost-effective way; This collaboration accelerates time-to-market by several months by providing a highly integrated solution from physical transportation to software app design; MicroEJ is demonstrating a WF200 transceiver-based solution at CES on Jan. 6-9 in its booth 42767 in the Sands Expo Center, Level 2, Halls A-D





Often constrained by power, size and resources, things in IoT present a unique set of connectivity challenges. Optimal reliability, reduced cost, accelerated development time and applications management are critical to the success of developing a connected product.



MicroEJ and Silicon Labs have collaborated to deliver a complete, secure and energy-efficient Wi-Fi solution based on the WF200 transceiver for IoT applications. The solution combines excellent Radio-Frequency performance, low power consumption, easy application development, enhanced security and fast time to market to enable significant competitive advantages for IoT device makers.



As innovation is critical to success, MicroEJ VEE virtualization technology for the WF200 transceiver allows software asset reuse, faster development, simulation on virtual devices and protection against malicious code. MicroEJ provides a standard, safe and secure embedded software platform for IoT development.



“We are very proud to partner with Silicon Labs to offer the IoT world a complete solution for Wi-Fi connectivity,” said Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “MicroEJ and Silicon Labs have a same business model that translates into a highly integrated secure IoT solution that can reduce time to market by a factor of two on average.”



“Partnering with world-class suppliers to manage products from development to customer delivery is critical to market success,” said Emmanuel Sambuis, senior marketing director, IoT products, at Silicon Labs. “Our collaboration with MicroEJ on a Wi-Fi-based solution enables our customers to quickly address IoT market opportunities with connected, secure and cost-effective applications.”



About Silicon Labs



Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.



For more information: silabs.com



About MicroEJ



MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development. Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.



For more information: www.microej.com



Media Contact

