The College Investor Highlights the Best Free Tax Software of 2020

The College Investor publishes regular content about personal finance, investing, and student loan debt. The College Investor also hosts a YouTube Channel on money topics and product reviews, which can be San Diego, CA, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The College Investor , one of the most read personal finance websites, has just released their guide to finding the best free tax software this tax season While most tax software companies advertise free tax software, the reality is that most people don’t qualify for the free tier. However, the annoying part is most consumers don’t discover they don’t qualify until they’ve spent 30-45 minutes entering their information, only to be told that “this scenario requires an upgrade to Deluxe or Premier” versions - for a fee.Some common examples of tax situations that don’t qualify for free file at many providers include student loan interest, health savings account contributions, or Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).Additionally, while many tax software products advertise free file, it may only apply to Federal tax filing - leaving consumers who need to file a state tax return paying an unexpected fee.“With all the headlines around free file and free tax software pricing, we wanted to really find and identify the tax software that offers robust free tax filing - so consumers don’t feel misled,” said Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.“Taxpayers can now find all the free tax software options at The College Investor, and make an informed decision as to which service would best suit their tax filing situation. We break down each tax software product and highlight whether it offers free federal or state returns, and a brief overview of what situations may be covered by free file. What’s more, this year we’ve increased our video reviews so that consumers can get a virtual walk-through of tax software options and understand what they’re getting.”The College Investor publishes regular content about personal finance, investing, and student loan debt. The College Investor also hosts a YouTube Channel on money topics and product reviews, which can be found here