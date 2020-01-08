Medivest Announces the Promotion of Aaron Winnell to President

Press Releases Medivest Press Release Share Blog

“Aaron has earned this. He stepped up and into the position about 5 years ago. He has developed the culture we have intended and wanted for Medivest from the beginning. We feel the duties of President are well suited for Aaron as he leads us into 2020 and beyond,” says Brand.



Aaron Winnell is a 14-year veteran of Medivest and has overseen general operations since 2014. Hired in 2006, Aaron began with the company as a consultant to develop case management software tailored to requirements of Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) custodial services. He was promoted to Director of Professional Administration Services in 2011, and again to Vice President of Operations in 2014. Aaron is an alumnus of Marshall University where he focused his studies on Communications Electronics.



Within the industry, Aaron acts as an instructor in the Certified Medicare Secondary Payer Professional program, and holds the credential of “Fellow” (CMSP-F), one of the most advanced MSP certifications in the nation.



About Medivest



Medivest is a national Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance company. Our focus is assisting anyone involved in the settlement of a workers’ compensation or personal injury claim understand their obligation to consider Medicare’s interests under federal law. We provide solutions that help to mitigate exposure resulting from that obligation. Medivest has been providing this service since 1996 and has developed a program of services customizable to the Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance needs of any settlement. For more information, visit Medivest.com or call 877.725.2467.



Contact Info:

Name: Robert Hlozek

Organization: Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc.

Company URL:

Robert Hlozek

877.725.2467



www.medivest.com



