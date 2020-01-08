The Montana Department of Labor & Industry and Indico Solutions Announces New Searchable Guidelines Website and Mobile Apps

Press Releases Indico Solutions Press Release Share Blog

About Indico Solutions – Indico is a software technology company based in Melbourne, Australia and Chicago, IL and specializes in applications for evidence-based medicine and decision support. They are a part of the James and Monroe family of companies. For more information email Indico at info@indicoebm.com. Chicago, IL, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Montana Department of Labor & Industry, Helena MT, and Indico Solutions of Melbourne, Australia and Chicago, IL announces a new website for Montana's Utilization and Treatment Guidelines using Indico's Guidelines Platform and upcoming mobile apps.The new mtguidelines.com web site allows improved browsing and keyword-based searching that eliminates the need for browser based searching. Basing it on the Indico Guideline's platform allows for multiple dissemination pathways including soon to be released, free mobile apps for both Apple and Android devices. "We're excited to be working with Montana again," said Matthew Stanhope, Principal at Indico Solutions.Chris Wolfkiel, PhD, Indico Solutions US Director, “We hope that this effort recharges the learning health opportunity that workers' compensation systems such as Montana's DLI can lead." Indico's Guideline's Platform provides a robust and configurable solution to documents requiring both evidence and consensus processes. Basing the platform in the cloud and defining documents as a collection of data base elements allows efficiencies in development and rapid website and mobile app development as well as API integration into other IT applications.About Montana Department of Labor & Industry - The Department provides a wide variety of service and regulation related to the employer – employee relationship including education and technical assistance to employers in understanding and complying with state labor laws. They are committed to providing customer service that is professional, courteous and respectful and invite your feedback and comments on how they are doing. For more information see http://erd.dli.mt.gov/.About Indico Solutions – Indico is a software technology company based in Melbourne, Australia and Chicago, IL and specializes in applications for evidence-based medicine and decision support. They are a part of the James and Monroe family of companies. For more information email Indico at info@indicoebm.com. Contact Information Indico Solutions

