DJ/Producer Lizzy Wang Joins b2 Talent Asia's Roster

DJane Mag's #1-ranked Chinese DJ/Producer, LIZZY, signed with b2 Talent Asia, a division of b2 Holdings Ltd., bolstering b2 Talent's representation of top Asian artists. A talented beatmaker and a leading live act in China, LIZZY has played hundreds of shows across the country and has performed at numerous festivals. In 2020, b2 and LIZZY will work together to bring her music into new markets around world.





On the heels of her success in China, LIZZY is positioned to expand into new territories.



b2 Talent Asia, a division of b2 Holdings Ltd. announced today that it has signed China-based DJ/ Producer LIZZY (Lizzy Wang) to its management division.



Since her debut in 2016, LIZZY has been one of the most active and popular DJs on the Chinese Dance scene. She has performed hundreds of shows in China and appeared at Ultra, EDC, F-1 Singapore and other major festivals across the region, establishing herself as one of the fastest rising DJs in Asia. In addition to her electrifying shows, LIZZY is an accomplished producer and songwriter. Her recent track, Seeking Your Love, was remixed by superstar producer Ferry Corsten, and was an exclusive on the China-version of Billboard presents Electric Asia Vol. 3. Earlier in 2019, Lizzy’s What You Made also scored millions of plays on Chinese streaming platforms. In 2018, LIZZY penned Chasing the Light, which was the lead single on Billboard presents Electric Asia Vol 2. In December 2019, DJane Mag announced that LIZZY had risen to the #1 spot on its China rankings, and #39 position worldwide.



Jonathan Serbin, CEO of b2 Holdings, said, “We are thrilled to announce that LIZZY will be joining our roster of talent. We’ve been watching her progress closely over the last few years, as she has become one of the top live acts in China. She’s been to every corner of the country – at least a couple of times – thrilling audiences wherever she goes. On top of that, she’s a truly talented songwriter and beatmaker. We believe her upbeat sound and positivity will resonate well beyond China.”



LIZZY added, “I’m so happy to be joining the b2 family. Jonathan and the team provide a great home for their artists, and I’m looking forward to working with them to reach a wide audience with my music. I’m so fortunate that I have the opportunity to write and perform music, and I’m thrilled to enter this next phase of my career with b2.”



LIZZY joins a roster of top emerging Asian talent at b2 Talent Asia, including Mongolian hip-hop star Mrs M and prolific Hong Kong producer SILVERSTRIKE.



About b2 Holdings Ltd.:



b2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label and music advisory firm. b2 Talent Asia represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, b2 Music, b2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience. See



About Lizzy Wang:



LIZZY is the most popular female DJ in China. Since her debut in 2016, her engaging personality and energetic live performances have propelled her popularity both in China and the surrounding region. She performed over 100 shows in China in 2019 and has appeared at major festivals including Ultra, Jungle and EDC. In November 2019, she joined the DJane Top 100 rankings, recognizing her position worldwide as a top female DJ. In addition to her live performances, LIZZY has made a name for herself as a songwriter and beatmaker, penning Seeking Your Love (remixed by Ferry Corsten) as well as What You Made and Chasing the Light, which were both hits in China.



Contact:



B2 Holdings Ltd.

Hong Kong

