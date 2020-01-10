Bob Sumner (Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/Executive Producer of truTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks) is the Force Behind the Funniest Comedians on the Planet

Press Releases Bob Sumner Presents, LLC Press Release Share Blog

213.924.9204 New York, NY, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- If you don't recognize the name Bob Sumner, you certainly know his work. Sumner was co-creator of HBO's hit series "Def Comedy Jam," where he spent over 20 years behind the scenes recruiting the best-unrecognized comedians in the world. Industry influencers consider Sumner a "Career Maker" in the world of comedy. Often he is referred to as the "Black" Lorne Michaels (creator of Saturday Night Live). Others equate his ability to recognize diamonds in the rough skills to the music industry's Clarence Avant. Either way, he is a force to be reckoned with, and the comedians he breaks are legendary. Check out how Comedian/Actor Affion Crockett describes Sumner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkKqWQELvBo.Arguably Sumner can be credited with discovering: Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Monique, Tracy Morgan, and a multitude of other comedians. In 2008, Sumner partnered with major producer and talent manager Arthur Spivak to create Laff Mobb Enterprises, LLC. Kicking off his return to television, Sumner came in as Executive Producer on truTV's comedy series, "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks," featuring some of the newest class of comedy icons.Last year Sumner forged a partnership with the world-famous Apollo Theater to present the monthly Apollo Comedy Club. At ACC, some of the hottest established (and up and coming comics) in the New York area are featured. You can also witness some of Sumner's protégés at New Jersey's monthly JAZZ & JOKES events. A mixture of popular New Jersey/NYC Jazz musicians coupled with the brightest up-and-coming comedians around, you are definitely in for an unforgettable night of entertainment.Sumner is making his rounds nationally, so don't miss your opportunity to hear "behind the curtain" accounts of the historic "Def Comedy Jam" or his newest venture "Laff Mobb's Laff Track." Up next is Miami, Florida, January 17-January 21. Keep an eye out for him in a city near you.Catch Laff Mobb Laff Tracks on truTV (check your local listings for dates and times). Links: https://www.trutv.com/shows/laff-mobbs-laff-tracks/index.html, https://www.trutv.com/full-episodes/laff-mobbs-laff-tracks/2211277/index.html. Follow Bob on Twitter at @BobSumner24 and Instagram at @bob.sumner.ContactJackie Bush-Vice President of Public RelationsG. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firmwww.gjjpublicrelations.cominfo@gjjpublicrelations.comInstagram and Twitter: @gjjpr_213.924.9204 Contact Information Bob Sumner Productions

