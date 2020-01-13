PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
2020 Election Political Infographic
New Fairfield, CT, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LBDigital created a timely, relevant and informative infographic covering details on the 2020 United States election. From the accomplishments of the current administration to the policies of the Democratic presidential candidates, this infographic is all you need to stay informed this election season. Other topics covered include voting history of battleground states, why you need to keep your eye on Ohio now, and the battle for the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

All of the important election dates such as primaries, caucuses, debates and party conventions are included. There are also hints and tips on how to reach the right voters for every campaign. This infographic is useful to all Americans, and especially those who work on political campaigns, market research and digital marketing.

LBDigital has been building better audiences since 2005. Please contact us for more information 203.746.6640.
LBDigital
Amy Benicewicz
203-746-6640
