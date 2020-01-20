Airworks Announces the Top 2020 DJI Drones for Personal Use

If you are looking to use your drone for professional projects, the Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Drones are cool; even if you don’t really need one. Some are glorified tech toys, but many models are useful tools for use in imaging and cinematic applications small and large. When looking for a flying camera to use on your next project, chances are you will find something to your liking and which fits your budget: this industry has come a long way in a very short time. There are models on the market now that have amazing video quality and stabilization, something which wasn't even possible just 5 years ago.Airworks, a DJI official dealer in Dubai, offers official DJI drones and Gimbal on stock with official warranties and with free online courses with final certification.However you must be aware that you get what you pay for, and if you want a drone that can capture stunning footage, you need to be ready to invest. And like any investment, doing the research to make sure you find it’s actually worth your money is always a good idea.Here are some of the best DJI Drones on the market in 2020: this will make your research a little bit easier. Consider this Airworks' gift in getting you closer to your flying endeavors.The drones listed are ready-to-fly models, which means you can use them right out of the box. In most cases, you'll need to bring your own Android or iOS device to view the camera feed in real-time, but a few models also stream video directly to a remote control.Regulations and SafetyThe rules of the air vary from region to region. Generally, if your drone weighs 250g and up, you'll need to register it in order to fly it outdoors legally - even over your own property.The latest addition to the DJI drone family, the DJI Mavic Mini actually weighs 249g (without accessories), making it much easier for pilots to fly it without needing registration.Its light weight however means it lacks a safety feature - obstacle avoidance. But it includes all of the other expected tools to help ensure a safe flight, including GPS stabilization, automated return-to-home, and automatic takeoff and landing.It may be daunting to understand how drones works; this is why Airworks has released a DJI Educational that explains how to fly. The course takes you through everything you need to start flying your UAV safely. Upon completion of the course, you will receive a certificate of participation and be ready to fly safely and happily with you DJI drones.All courses are free for Airworks customers and there is a small fee if you already bought a drones or gimbal elsewhere.Why DJI is the Best Brand for DronesDJI is world leader in the drone industry, and there's a good reason for that. The company is simply a few steps ahead of its competition right now, and has a product catalog with models at various price points, making it the go-to brand for all drone-enthusiasts. Its iconic Phantom series continues to be appreciated to the day, and the Mavic Series is by far the most sold worldwide.DJI's pro line Inspire is currently in its second generation. These drones offer functionality well beyond what you get with a Phantom, including dual-operator support - one person flying and the other working the camera - as well as interchangeable lenses and camera modules, a Raw cinema workflow, and retractable landing gear.Small vs. Large DronesThe request for small, portable drones is on the rise. Hikers, travel photographers and even just hobbyists are looking for lightweight options that can fit into a backpack (or in a Pocket in the case of the Osmo Pocket camera).The best small drone currently available is without a doubt the Mavic Mini. However there are other options.If you wish to use your drone mainly for fun, you can opt for the DJI Tello . Weighing only 80g, with a flight time of up to 13 minutes, the DJI Tello has a 720p HD camera and is extremely easy to use.On the other hand, if you want more features and a sturdier body, you can choose the DJI Mavic Air , which features ActiveTrack, QuickShot, SmartCapture and TapFly and the powerful FlightAutonomy 2.0 visual system for more precise stationary flight and optimized performance.If you are looking to use your drone for professional projects, the Mavic 2 Pro is guaranteed to satisfy your needs. It features a Hasselblad L1D-20c with a 1-inch 20 MP CMOS sensor, adjustable aperture f/2.8-f/11, 10-bit Dlog-M and 10-bit HDR video. If you are looking for extra zoom power, you can opt for the Mavic 2 Zoom , featuring a 4x lossless zoom and Dolly Zoom Feature.