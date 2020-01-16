Del Webb Chateau Elan Debuts Lifestyle-Centric Amenity Package

Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

About Del Webb: Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com. Atlanta, GA, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Situated in Gwinnett and Hall Counties, one of Del Webb’s newest endeavors really came to “life” in December with the grand opening of its amenity center. Showcasing a stunning 19,000+ square foot clubhouse at its core, Del Webb Chateau Elan residents now have access to resort-style amenities, including an outdoor pool and indoor heated lap pool, indoor and outdoor spas, fitness center, group fitness room, library, ballroom/multi-purpose room, an arts & crafts studio and so much more. Amenities at the sprawling and scenic 55+ community in Hoschton also include a grandkids playground and tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts, event lawn and dog park. Known for its signature lifestyle-centric amenities as the leading active adult builder in the nation, there is a full-time lifestyle director at the helm of Del Webb Chateau Elan’s calendar of events to ensure that residents have access to an active and robust lifestyle.“Many of the homebuyers we have welcomed to Del Webb Chateau Elan are looking for more than a new home, they are seeking a new community of friends, an exciting active lifestyle and a beautiful way to frame this new chapter in their lives,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for the Georgia Division of PulteGroup – parent company to Del Webb. “With the debut of Del Webb Chateau Elan’s amenities, we’ve created gathering spaces where they can meet new friends, create new memories and pursue that active adult lifestyle for which they’ve been aspiring. I have no doubt that when they see this beautiful clubhouse and tour the amenities, they’ll want to be a part of this truly special place.”Above and beyond the nine innovative home designs and resort-style amenities offered at Del Webb Chateau Elan, Rivas feels its location is extremely compelling. Poised near I-85 and I-985, the roadway to adventure is wide open with downtown Atlanta to the south and the North Georgia Mountains to the north. The immediate area surrounding the community offers wine tours at Chateau Elan, fun community events at historic downtown squares like those found in Braselton and Gainesville, shopping and dining at nearby Mall of Georgia, boating on Lake Lanier and so much more. The multi-use Braselton LifePath offers easy access to local eateries, retail destinations and medical appointments on and around the Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton campus via golf cart.Upon completion, Del Webb Chateau Elan will be comprised of 784 homes. From the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities designed to serve the needs of those aged 55 and older, Del Webb Chateau Elan is now selling from the mid $200s-$500s.To get to Del Webb Chateau Elan, the GPS address is 5575 Napa Ridge Road, Hoschton, Georgia 30548. To learn more about Del Webb Chateau Elan, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/hoschton/del-webb-chateau-elan-209635 . For visitors who wish to schedule a tour, please call (678) 582-8519.About Del Webb: Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



