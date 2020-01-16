Press Releases American PetroLog Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from American PetroLog: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President

American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US.





American PetroLog's President & CEO, Jeff Colonna said, "We are excited to have Michael leading the growth of our current transload facilities, developing new facilities and growing our domestic ISO fleet services."



Prior to his current role, Rutherford developed over a decade of strategic leadership experience in transportation and logistics at CSX, where he was most recently responsible for all merchandise markets representing over $7 billion in annual revenue. During this time, Rutherford contributed significantly to CSX competitiveness in key merchandise markets and the launch of the UMAX interline container program. He also helped guide CSX to record levels of customer satisfaction through his engagement in a proprietary survey with JD Power & Associates. Prior to joining CSX, Rutherford acquired extensive sales and marketing experience in Europe at global consumer products companies like Adidas and Johnson & Johnson.



Rutherford holds a Bachelors of Science in Foreign Service degree in International Finance and Commerce from Georgetown University, from which he graduated with honors, and a Masters in International Economics and Management from SDA Boccioni in Milan, Italy.



American PetroLog is an asset based logistics provider that specializes in bulk tank transportation, multi-modal transportation, supply chain management, rail to truck transloading and storage services. Lafayette, LA, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American PetroLog announces the appointment of Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President. In this position, Rutherford will lead focused initiatives aimed at achieving aggressive growth targets by expanding their rail to truck transloading services in Texas and New York City, domestic ISO fleet and adding value for customers.American PetroLog's President & CEO, Jeff Colonna said, "We are excited to have Michael leading the growth of our current transload facilities, developing new facilities and growing our domestic ISO fleet services."Prior to his current role, Rutherford developed over a decade of strategic leadership experience in transportation and logistics at CSX, where he was most recently responsible for all merchandise markets representing over $7 billion in annual revenue. During this time, Rutherford contributed significantly to CSX competitiveness in key merchandise markets and the launch of the UMAX interline container program. He also helped guide CSX to record levels of customer satisfaction through his engagement in a proprietary survey with JD Power & Associates. Prior to joining CSX, Rutherford acquired extensive sales and marketing experience in Europe at global consumer products companies like Adidas and Johnson & Johnson.Rutherford holds a Bachelors of Science in Foreign Service degree in International Finance and Commerce from Georgetown University, from which he graduated with honors, and a Masters in International Economics and Management from SDA Boccioni in Milan, Italy.American PetroLog is an asset based logistics provider that specializes in bulk tank transportation, multi-modal transportation, supply chain management, rail to truck transloading and storage services. Contact Information American PetroLog, LLC

Jeff Colonna

856-536-0055



www.AmericanPetroLog.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American PetroLog