Press Releases Clickimize, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Clickimize, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Kesar Long of Clickimize, LLC Earns Google Partner Status





What does this mean for you?

When you partner with Kesar, you know that you’ll be getting the best of the best in internet marketing and website design services. The partnership with Google ups the ante on that support exponentially. Kesar will now have access to a growing number of Google beta programs, Google marketing support, and access to private Google events. With these added amenities in his toolbelt, Kesar is now even better prepared to make a measurable difference in your business through internet marketing efforts.



Why is a Google Partnership so beneficial?

By achieving Google Partner status, Kesar can now proudly display a Google Partner badge on his sites, kesarlong.com and clickmize.com. According to Google, this is a sign that can show “the world that Google trusts your company.” Additionally, Kesar will also be listed in the Google Partner Search registry, giving them a place at the table with more than 5,000 online marketing companies that Google has endorsed in this way.



What goes into Google Partnership?

In order to achieve Google Partner status, a company must meet several rigorous qualifications. Chief among these is an advanced knowledge of the Google Ads program and Google Ads certification. Kesar Long has over a decade of experience managing clients’ presence on the Google Ads (previously Google AdWords™ advertising service) platform, and he is now bringing that expertise to his clients through this Google Partner status.



Of course, all of these accolades are empty if clients don’t see results. One of the primary considerations for a Google Partnership is a keen focus on maximizing client performance by understanding and implementing the recommended best practices put forth by Google. Through Kesar and his long tenure supporting the best interest of his clients online, Kesar has demonstrated a unique ability to provide consistent results in the ever-changing internet marketing landscape.



Why is it important for you to work with a Google Partner?

It’s important for businesses to work with Google Partners so they know that they are getting the best-of-the-best in service.



Work with a certified analyst To maintain Google Partner status, the partner must ensure that analysts maintain current certification across various Google properties. When you work with a certified analyst like Kesar, you can rest assured knowing that your business is in good hands.



Get a leg up on the competition Through the Partnership status, Kesar will have access to a variety of Google beta programs. This means that you’ll know of and be able to implement new Google features earlier than your competition. When it comes to marketing for your business, it’s always a good idea to be ahead of the game.



Up-to-date on PPC best practices Google is always updating and changing the way they manage search, and with a Google Partner in your corner, you’ll be on the cutting edge of these changes. Kesar is proud to be a Google Partner and pass these benefits along to his clients.



Master of Google Ads features

With over a decade of experience and a Google Partnership, the marketing mind behind Kesar understands the ins and outs of a variety of Google Ads features. This knowledge can help bring your business to the forefront of Google search results and make a difference in your bottom line.



Kesar is proud to be your source for website design, marketing, and more for your business. This Google Partnership status will allow Kesar to take his service to you to the next level. Contact Kesar at Jacksonville, FL, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kesar Long, the founder of Clickimize, LLC, is now a proud Google™ Partner. This achievement and partnership will allow Kesar to bring a whole new level of service and expertise to clients. Adding to his already stellar customer-minded service, the Google Partner status puts Kesar on the cutting edge of any Google enhancements and updates.What does this mean for you?When you partner with Kesar, you know that you’ll be getting the best of the best in internet marketing and website design services. The partnership with Google ups the ante on that support exponentially. Kesar will now have access to a growing number of Google beta programs, Google marketing support, and access to private Google events. With these added amenities in his toolbelt, Kesar is now even better prepared to make a measurable difference in your business through internet marketing efforts.Why is a Google Partnership so beneficial?By achieving Google Partner status, Kesar can now proudly display a Google Partner badge on his sites, kesarlong.com and clickmize.com. According to Google, this is a sign that can show “the world that Google trusts your company.” Additionally, Kesar will also be listed in the Google Partner Search registry, giving them a place at the table with more than 5,000 online marketing companies that Google has endorsed in this way.What goes into Google Partnership?In order to achieve Google Partner status, a company must meet several rigorous qualifications. Chief among these is an advanced knowledge of the Google Ads program and Google Ads certification. Kesar Long has over a decade of experience managing clients’ presence on the Google Ads (previously Google AdWords™ advertising service) platform, and he is now bringing that expertise to his clients through this Google Partner status.Of course, all of these accolades are empty if clients don’t see results. One of the primary considerations for a Google Partnership is a keen focus on maximizing client performance by understanding and implementing the recommended best practices put forth by Google. Through Kesar and his long tenure supporting the best interest of his clients online, Kesar has demonstrated a unique ability to provide consistent results in the ever-changing internet marketing landscape.Why is it important for you to work with a Google Partner?It’s important for businesses to work with Google Partners so they know that they are getting the best-of-the-best in service.Work with a certified analyst To maintain Google Partner status, the partner must ensure that analysts maintain current certification across various Google properties. When you work with a certified analyst like Kesar, you can rest assured knowing that your business is in good hands.Get a leg up on the competition Through the Partnership status, Kesar will have access to a variety of Google beta programs. This means that you’ll know of and be able to implement new Google features earlier than your competition. When it comes to marketing for your business, it’s always a good idea to be ahead of the game.Up-to-date on PPC best practices Google is always updating and changing the way they manage search, and with a Google Partner in your corner, you’ll be on the cutting edge of these changes. Kesar is proud to be a Google Partner and pass these benefits along to his clients.Master of Google Ads featuresWith over a decade of experience and a Google Partnership, the marketing mind behind Kesar understands the ins and outs of a variety of Google Ads features. This knowledge can help bring your business to the forefront of Google search results and make a difference in your bottom line.Kesar is proud to be your source for website design, marketing, and more for your business. This Google Partnership status will allow Kesar to take his service to you to the next level. Contact Kesar at kesarlong.com or clickimize.com if you're looking to ramp up your digital marketing campaign with a certified Google Partner. Contact Information Clickimize, LLC

Kesar Long

904-600-3004



https://www.kesarlong.com

https://www.clickimize.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Clickimize, LLC