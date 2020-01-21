Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Michele Briscoe Celebrated with a Podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio® by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized





About Michele Briscoe

Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship. Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business.



In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes their MicroLife Nutritionals. For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.



Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company. Michele was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. In her spare time, Michele enjoys spending time with family and relaxing.



To listen to Michele Briscoe’s P.O.W.E.R. Podcast, contact:



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Brooklyn, NY, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York has been celebrated with a Podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio® by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of real estate investment, city transit and multilevel marketing. Podcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give P.O.W.E.R. members the opportunity to convey a message or story. It increases exposure and market reach and the podcasts are promoted through social media.About Michele BriscoeMichele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship. Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business.In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes their MicroLife Nutritionals. For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company. Michele was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. In her spare time, Michele enjoys spending time with family and relaxing.To listen to Michele Briscoe’s P.O.W.E.R. Podcast, contact: https://soundcloud.com/user-498580759/michele-briscoe-power-podcast About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized