2020 Begins with a Bang for Clear Capital Partners as Two Additional Childcare Centers Are Added to Its Ever-Growing Portfolio

Headquartered in Orange Beach, AL. and established in 2017, “Clear Capital Partners” is a merger and acquisition firm that specializes in creating sale opportunities for small to medium sized businesses. Clear Capital Partners also focuses on making equity investments in lower to middle market companies and utilizes talented management teams that take a hands-on approach to drive value and revenue growth. Orange Beach, AL, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Clear Capital Partners, a merger and acquisition firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of its two child care centers: “Creative Learning Center” in Destin, Florida and “Midlothian Children’s Academy” in Midlothian, Virginia.Creative Learning Center has been operating since the late 1990’s and is offering child care and an early education curriculum for up to 105 children. Creative provides comprehensive, quality care to all children; focusing on the social, intellectual, and physical development of each child.“Midlothian Children’s Academy” is a preschool center that has been operating since 2004. It has a capacity of 168 students with an age range of 6 weeks to 12 years. Midlothian’s mission has always been to provide a nurturing environment that promotes the intellectual development of each child.“It’s always fun to start off a new year with such momentum! As we bring these additional centers into our Clear Capital family, we look forward to working with the world class staff, the great facilities, and all the happy children for years to come,” said Chris Isbell, CEO of Clear Capital Partners.About Clear Capital PartnersHeadquartered in Orange Beach, AL. and established in 2017, “Clear Capital Partners” is a merger and acquisition firm that specializes in creating sale opportunities for small to medium sized businesses. Clear Capital Partners also focuses on making equity investments in lower to middle market companies and utilizes talented management teams that take a hands-on approach to drive value and revenue growth. Contact Information Clear Capital, LLC

