Houston's World-Renowned Gospel Choir Hosts Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Celebration

International Legendary Artists, Houston's Southeast Inspirational Choir (SEIC), to Celebrate 50 Years Of Music and Ministry Along with a Host of Gospel Music’s Biggest Stars





The Celebration will feature a special musical tribute to founders Brenda Waters, Carl Preacher and Shirley Joiner of BC&S fame led by Southeast alumni Yolanda Adams and Gene Moore, Jr., along with Grammy and Stellar Award Nominee Donald Lawrence, Kathy Taylor, and The Walls Group.



Southeast began their memorable journey as a combined Mt. Olive and Outreach Missionary Baptist Church Youth (ages 11-15) choir in 1970 and grew to become a regular feature on radio and in churches and concert halls across the nation. Houston’s Southeast Inspirational Choir frequently landed at the top of gospel playlists and billboards throughout the 70's, 80's, and 90's. The second Sunday in February 2020, will mark what would be their 50th Anniversary.



With an institutionalized sound, the international recording artist boasts of 10 albums, a Grammy nod, television appearances and numerous guest appearances including performances with Ray Charles, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Dr. Bobby Jones. Southeast helped launch the careers of several gospel artists and continues to inspire new ones even to this day. Gospel legend, Pastor John P. Kee recalls, “Her (Rise's") mom used to let me come back there and practice and write my little songs in that little room and she loved me too...”



Powerhouse songstresses Kim Burrell and SEIC alumni Nikki Ross and Angela Bennett, along with other surprise celebrity guests will accompany the Reunion Choir directed by Rise Joiner-Peters, daughter of late founder Shirley Joiner. Local and national fans are abuzz with excitement in anticipation of the reunion-of-the-decade, the Southeast Inspirational Choir's 50th Anniversary - Houston’s national treasure.



The timing for this momentous concert and legacy salute couldn’t be better than 2020, as gospel and secular patrons witness a renewed interest in the gospel music industry. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/southeast50 or at the door the day of the event.



Charles Hollis

832-606-3756



https://www.facebook.com/SoutheastInspirationalChoir/



