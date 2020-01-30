PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MedBiome

MedBiome Licenses the RapidAIM Technology Targeting the Microbiome to Improve Human Health


MedBiome accelerates the development of drugs targeting the gut microbiome. The RapidAIM technology enables rapid screening of the effects of compounds on live individual human microbiomes in 96 well plates.

Ottawa, Canada, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MedBiome Inc. is pleased to announce that it has exclusively licensed the RapidAIM technology from the University of Ottawa. RapidAIM is a revolutionary assay to rapidly determine the effects of compounds on individual human living microbiomes. RapidAIM fidelity maintains functional living human microbiomes in 96 well plates and allows the testing of drugs for their effects on the microbiome for up to 5 days. RapidAIM is used to identify compounds that change the composition of the human microbiome, promote the productions of specific metabolites by the human microbiome and for the stratification of patients based on their microbiome responses. MedBiome is using the RapidAIM technology to identify microbiome metabolic modulators that promote the production of specific metabolites in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Chronic kidney disease and Colorectal cancer. MedBiome also provides access to RapidAIM through partnerships.

MedBiome Inc., www.MedBiome.ca, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on 1) discovering and developing microbiome-targeted therapeutics and nutritional products to modulate the microbiome composition and the production of metabolites beneficial to the host and 2) partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking to screen their proprietary drugs/compounds against human/animal microbiomes. MedBiome has developed a novel platform for the identification, screening and development of microbiome modulators and aims to develop novel microbiome-targeted therapeutic and nutritional approaches that will improve disease outcomes by stratifying patients to customized treatments. www.medbiome.ca.
Contact Information
MedBiome
Bill Cheliak, CEO
613-717-5102
Contact
www.medbiome.ca

