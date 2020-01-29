Breakfast with Dr. Temple Grandin: "Understanding All Kinds of Minds" - Houston, TX

Future Horizons will be hosting a Breakfast with Dr. Temple Grandin on March 18, 2020.





In this presentation, Dr. Grandin eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.



Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.



"My brain is like Google images. You put in a key word; it brings up pictures."

-Dr. Temple Grandin



About the Venue:

Bayou City Event Center

Magnolia Ballroom

9401 Knight Road

