Jon Ahlbum Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

About Jon Ahlbum

Jon Ahlbum is the President and MGA of The Ahlbum Insurance Group, a family owned agency which provides general health insurance and related products in Florida. With over 20 years of experience, they are proud to have become the area’s premier provider for Medicare supplement insurance plans. As a Medicare Supplement Accredited Advisor, they are dedicated to offering their clients expert advice on choosing the best Medigap insurance plan personalized to their medical and financial needs.



Mr. Ahlbum is responsible for the overall company management. He oversees Medicare supplement insurance for the senior market. He has been honored as a Professional of the Year for five years. Jon Ahlbum was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.



Nationally recognized by United American Insurance for 11 consecutive years as one of the top agencies in the nation, The Ahlbum Insurance Group is a member of the elite United American Eagle Club of outstanding insurance agencies. In 2014, The Ahlbum Insurance Group was awarded #1 Production Agency by United American for the fourth year in a row. Tim Ahlbum, Jon’s son, continues the tradition of success his father began many years ago with United American, while creating his own individual legacy. Tim has been awarded #1 Production Agent for four consecutive years.



Born on October 13, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island, Jon became a Certified MGA from the Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts in 1963. In his spare time he enjoys baseball, being a pilot and family activities.



For further information, contact



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Margate, FL, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jon Ahlbum of Margate, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance.

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



