Genesis Acquisitions Takes Philadelphia

Genesis Acquisitions Managers’ Dominique Ellis and Taylor Letts hand-selected some of their "Top Talent" in the office to attend this seminar. Brand Ambassador, Ethan Schatz was one of the selected staff members to attend the event. Ethan started with Genesis Acquisitions in July of 2019, and although he quickly progressed within his position he stated that “I struggled a great amount with self-worth and passion for life after dropping out of college in 2017…but James and Dominique pushed me to become a better version of myself daily and taught me through hard work you can achieve great things.” Ethan has goals to become a branch manager by the end of this year using some of the lessons learned at the seminar.



Along with Ethan, joins Anthony Cribari (Account Manager), Marshea Purdie (Brand Ambassador), and James Weyandt (Branch Manager). Their goal for the seminar is to takeaway new and improved training methods, overcoming day-to-day challenges and how to quickly qualify for senior management positions in the future with Genesis Acquisitions.



Genesis manager’s Dominique Ellis and Taylor Letts chose these staff members to attend the seminar based on their dedication and progression they have shown throughout their time at Genesis Acquisitions. “We’re so excited to attend this Seminar to learn from the best of the best in our industry,” says Genesis Managers Dominique and Taylor.



The Business Development Seminar is a one-day event filled with networking, interactive training topics, corporate hiring methods, and business sustainability. All the attendees can network and learn from each other on their region-specific struggles, best business practices, and marketing strategies.



About Genesis Acquisitions: Genesis Acquisitions is a marketing company that performs outsourced sales and marketing, including corporate promotions on behalf of its clients. What this means is, instead of companies using their own internal marketing or sales force; they outsource to Genesis Acquisitions and hire their team to do it for them. They provide the different promotions and services and we are responsible for representing them in local markets.



