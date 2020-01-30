Press Releases Look Up! Clearwater Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Look Up! Clearwater: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Fourth Annual Look Up! Clearwater Festival Coming to Coachman Park on April 4, 2020





What: Fourth Annual Look Up! Clearwater Festival

When: Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2 PM to 8 PM

Where: Coachman Park (301 Drew St., Clearwater, FL 33755)

Why: To lift up and unite the community through a music festival, featuring entertainment, education, and employment opportunities.



The Look Up! Clearwater festival features a wide variety of musical genres, including R&B, contemporary, hip hop, rock, and Latin. The main stage line-up of 2020 performers, as of this date, includes:



· Kierra Sheard, Urban, Gospel, and R&B

· Tyrell Pitman & The Tampa Boyz​, Contemporary High Energy Gospel

· Don Beza, Reggaeton

· Albert Sanchez, Merengue and Bachata​

· UPCMA Mass Choir, Contemporary Gospel

· The House Band, Original Contemporary Christian Rock/Pop/P&W

· Tribe Worship Band & Dance Crew, Contemporary Praise & Worship

· Trellanie Garland, Contemporary Gospel/Soul

· ​New Destiny Band, Present



Attended last year by more than 2,500 people from Clearwater and surrounding counties, the goal of this Christian music festival is to promote racial harmony and community enrichment through the positive Gospel message of love, hope, and redemption.



Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos said, “The city of Clearwater is pleased to be able to partner again for the fourth year with the Ministerial Alliance to bring the community together for Look Up! Clearwater. You know, in Thessalonians it tells us to pray without ceasing. And, what better way for the community to come together at Coachman Park on April 4th to celebrate and to give thanks for what we have, the blessings that we have received as a community and as individuals here in Clearwater. Clearwater is bright and beautiful because all of us come together to work together, to serve God, to serve our community, and to help our fellow man.”



City Manager Bill Horne said, “If you want to attend an event that’s free, that’s fun, and that’s inspiring - an event that helps you to improve your life and relationships with others - Look Up! Clearwater is the event that you want to attend. So, on behalf of the city of Clearwater, community leaders, and others who have come together to sponsor this event, I want to encourage you to come to Look Up! Clearwater on April 4, 2020!”



With support from the offices of Mayor Cretekos and Mr. Horne, the Clearwater Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department, Look Up! Clearwater also is bringing together community, education, and employment organizations to share their opportunities with people at the event, including:



· St. Petersburg College, Clearwater Campus

· Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance, Urban Initiatives



Dr. Stan Vittetoe, Provost of St. Petersburg College’s Clearwater Campus, said, “I want to invite you to attend Look Up! Clearwater. It’s an event that we’ve participated in for four years. It’s a wonderful family and community event. Please come out, meet with the rest of the community, and have some fun!”



Chief Daniel Slaughter of the Clearwater Police Department, said, “I’m so excited to be part of Look Up! Clearwater again this year. Please come out to Coachman Park on April 4th from 2 PM to 8 PM, and join us for some great music, some great fellowship, some great fun, and a great opportunity to learn about the jobs that are available in the city of Clearwater. Come out, join us, and have a great time. We look forward to seeing you.”



The organizing committee for the Look Up! Clearwater project is Pastors Carlton Childs (UPCMA President) of Overcoming Ministries COGIC, Sandra Wilson (UPCMA Treasurer) of Garden of Grace Ministries, Nathaniel Ramsey of Restoration Village Ministries, and Nick Champlin of Faith Christian Church.



For more information about the Look Up! Clearwater festival, visit their website at https://www.lookupclearwater.com/; follow their social media on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LookUpClearwater/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lookupclearwater/), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYmFJIR4oNv5wcGQOsaW52w/); or email Info@LookUpClearwater.com. If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor, contact Sponsorship@LookUpClearwater.com. Clearwater, FL, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The next great community celebration is right around the corner! The Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance and several local churches are coming together to host the fourth annual Look Up! Clearwater festival, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2 PM to 8 PM at Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. This Christian music festival is free for the public to attend and will offer free parking on the south side of Coachman Park. In addition to uplifting music and inspirational speakers, Look Up! Clearwater will include community organizations, vendors, food, and a children’s play area.What: Fourth Annual Look Up! Clearwater FestivalWhen: Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2 PM to 8 PMWhere: Coachman Park (301 Drew St., Clearwater, FL 33755)Why: To lift up and unite the community through a music festival, featuring entertainment, education, and employment opportunities.The Look Up! Clearwater festival features a wide variety of musical genres, including R&B, contemporary, hip hop, rock, and Latin. The main stage line-up of 2020 performers, as of this date, includes:· Kierra Sheard, Urban, Gospel, and R&B· Tyrell Pitman & The Tampa Boyz​, Contemporary High Energy Gospel· Don Beza, Reggaeton· Albert Sanchez, Merengue and Bachata​· UPCMA Mass Choir, Contemporary Gospel· The House Band, Original Contemporary Christian Rock/Pop/P&W· Tribe Worship Band & Dance Crew, Contemporary Praise & Worship· Trellanie Garland, Contemporary Gospel/Soul· ​New Destiny Band, PresentAttended last year by more than 2,500 people from Clearwater and surrounding counties, the goal of this Christian music festival is to promote racial harmony and community enrichment through the positive Gospel message of love, hope, and redemption.Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos said, “The city of Clearwater is pleased to be able to partner again for the fourth year with the Ministerial Alliance to bring the community together for Look Up! Clearwater. You know, in Thessalonians it tells us to pray without ceasing. And, what better way for the community to come together at Coachman Park on April 4th to celebrate and to give thanks for what we have, the blessings that we have received as a community and as individuals here in Clearwater. Clearwater is bright and beautiful because all of us come together to work together, to serve God, to serve our community, and to help our fellow man.”City Manager Bill Horne said, “If you want to attend an event that’s free, that’s fun, and that’s inspiring - an event that helps you to improve your life and relationships with others - Look Up! Clearwater is the event that you want to attend. So, on behalf of the city of Clearwater, community leaders, and others who have come together to sponsor this event, I want to encourage you to come to Look Up! Clearwater on April 4, 2020!”With support from the offices of Mayor Cretekos and Mr. Horne, the Clearwater Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department, Look Up! Clearwater also is bringing together community, education, and employment organizations to share their opportunities with people at the event, including:· St. Petersburg College, Clearwater Campus· Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance, Urban InitiativesDr. Stan Vittetoe, Provost of St. Petersburg College’s Clearwater Campus, said, “I want to invite you to attend Look Up! Clearwater. It’s an event that we’ve participated in for four years. It’s a wonderful family and community event. Please come out, meet with the rest of the community, and have some fun!”Chief Daniel Slaughter of the Clearwater Police Department, said, “I’m so excited to be part of Look Up! Clearwater again this year. Please come out to Coachman Park on April 4th from 2 PM to 8 PM, and join us for some great music, some great fellowship, some great fun, and a great opportunity to learn about the jobs that are available in the city of Clearwater. Come out, join us, and have a great time. We look forward to seeing you.”The organizing committee for the Look Up! Clearwater project is Pastors Carlton Childs (UPCMA President) of Overcoming Ministries COGIC, Sandra Wilson (UPCMA Treasurer) of Garden of Grace Ministries, Nathaniel Ramsey of Restoration Village Ministries, and Nick Champlin of Faith Christian Church.For more information about the Look Up! Clearwater festival, visit their website at https://www.lookupclearwater.com/; follow their social media on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LookUpClearwater/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lookupclearwater/), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYmFJIR4oNv5wcGQOsaW52w/); or email Info@LookUpClearwater.com. If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor, contact Sponsorship@LookUpClearwater.com. Contact Information Tanya Cielo

813-337-0893





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Look Up! Clearwater