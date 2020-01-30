Kirkland Natural Medicine Now Offers Erchonia’s Zerona Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction

Kirkland Natural Medicine now offers Erchonia's Zerona Z6 Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction. The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold - in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones. In as little as 6 treatments, 3.72 inches or more can be lost.





The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold - in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones.



During a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-site clinical trial, clients treated with the Zerona laser lost an average of 3.72 inches from their waists, hips and thighs without any dietary changes, exercise requirements or supplements. After multiple double-blind studies, Zerona has been given FDA 510(k) market clearance for overall body circumference reduction.



Dr. McManus comments, “Zerona is the future of effective body contouring without surgery. We are delighted to offer our clients a non-invasive body-contouring option with impressive, proven results. Clients can continue their daily routines immediately following a Zerona treatment, and there is no downtime, pain or negative side effects associated whatsoever.”



For best results, Dr. Richter recommends six Zerona treatments, one forty-minute treatment two days a week for three weeks.



For more information or to book a Zerona consultation, please visit www.kirklandnaturalmedicine.com or call 425-448-3232. For more information on the Zerona laser, please visit www.myzerona.com.



About Erchonia

Erchonia is the global leader in low level laser healthcare applications. For nearly two decades, Erchonia has been conducting research & development with the world’s leading physicians to advance the science of low level lasers. Erchonia created the low-level laser category after the company was granted the first low level laser FDA clearance for any indication in 2002. Prior to market introduction, all Erchonia lasers are proven to be safe and effective through independent clinical trials. Currently thousands of Erchonia’s lasers are used daily to target body fat and create a slimming effect, target onychomycosis, veterinary applications and reduce pain. For additional information, visit www.erchonia.com. For additional information, visit www.erchonia.com. Kirkland, WA, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kirkland Natural Medicine, the practice of Dr. Teresa Richter and Dr. Tina McManus is now accepting appointments for Erchonia’s FDA-approved Zerona laser treatment for the safe and effective non-invasive circumferential reduction of the waist, hips and thighs.The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold - in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones.During a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-site clinical trial, clients treated with the Zerona laser lost an average of 3.72 inches from their waists, hips and thighs without any dietary changes, exercise requirements or supplements. After multiple double-blind studies, Zerona has been given FDA 510(k) market clearance for overall body circumference reduction.Dr. McManus comments, “Zerona is the future of effective body contouring without surgery. We are delighted to offer our clients a non-invasive body-contouring option with impressive, proven results. Clients can continue their daily routines immediately following a Zerona treatment, and there is no downtime, pain or negative side effects associated whatsoever.”For best results, Dr. Richter recommends six Zerona treatments, one forty-minute treatment two days a week for three weeks.For more information or to book a Zerona consultation, please visit www.kirklandnaturalmedicine.com or call 425-448-3232. For more information on the Zerona laser, please visit www.myzerona.com.About ErchoniaErchonia is the global leader in low level laser healthcare applications. For nearly two decades, Erchonia has been conducting research & development with the world’s leading physicians to advance the science of low level lasers. Erchonia created the low-level laser category after the company was granted the first low level laser FDA clearance for any indication in 2002. Prior to market introduction, all Erchonia lasers are proven to be safe and effective through independent clinical trials. Currently thousands of Erchonia’s lasers are used daily to target body fat and create a slimming effect, target onychomycosis, veterinary applications and reduce pain. For additional information, visit www.erchonia.com. For additional information, visit www.erchonia.com.