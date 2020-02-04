Nova USA Wood Products Expands ExoShield Stain Color Palette

Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

“Many homeowners and designers want the look of weathered wood, which can normally only be achieved over time,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova USA Wood Products. “However, the ability to protect against moisture, UV rays, and fungus/mold is often lost when high-quality, long-lasting stains are not regularly applied to exterior hardwood and softwood exterior products. With ExoShield users can ensure a luxurious, aged look that offers superior protection – characteristics that are especially achievable with softwoods like cedar, Douglas Fir, and pine.”



Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, ExoShield’s water-resistant, acid-resistant formula is ideal for enhancing wood stability, reducing cracking or warping, delaying graying and protecting against water damage, fungi and harmful UV rays. In addition, ExoShield applications are extremely cost-effective, costing as little as 16 cents per square foot on tropical hardwoods.



“There are very few gray exterior wood stains that can match ExoShield’s quality and long-lasting results,” adds Keaton Smith, who leads Nova USA Wood Product’s sales efforts. “Our new colors offer users the choice between differing shades of gray with Antique Bronze offering a slightly darker, softer tone with olive tinges that emulate an aging barn. In addition, our Platinum ExoShield stain is a little lighter and provides a silvery luster that resembles aged tropical hardwoods.”



Another ExoShield advantage is the ability to mix any of the colors in its palette to create differing stain shades. For instance, users have found that a touch of Black Walnut added to the company’s standard Walnut produces a rich medium-brown color with red undertones. Another great mix is Walnut and Mahogany, which have been combined to create warmer darker Mahogany colors.



For more ExoShield information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. ExoShield is also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.



About Nova USA Wood Products

William Chelak

732-541-8471



www.novausawood.com/



