"Independent Living with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons


Your Roadmap to Success

Arlington, TX, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Independent Living with Autism is a guide for young adults with autism leaving the shelter of school and looking for guidance in the important tasks of adult life.

It is also for the more mature adult who has long struggled with the feeling different from the rest of the world, misunderstanding social cues and being misunderstood, who is finally diagnosed with (or suspects) an autism spectrum disorder.

This book will help ASD adults find practical, easy to follow guidance in the most important aspects of successful adult life.

About the Author:
Dr. Wendela Whitcomb Marsh, MA, BCBA, RSD, has been a special education teacher, school psychologist, autism specialist, speaker, writer, counselor, university instructor, and board-certified behavior analyst. She is the mother of two awesome individuals with autism, and was married for twenty-seven years to an amazing man with Asperger’s syndrome.
Contact Information
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact
https://www.fhautism.com/

