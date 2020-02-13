"Independent Living with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons

Your Roadmap to Success





It is also for the more mature adult who has long struggled with the feeling different from the rest of the world, misunderstanding social cues and being misunderstood, who is finally diagnosed with (or suspects) an autism spectrum disorder.



This book will help ASD adults find practical, easy to follow guidance in the most important aspects of successful adult life.



About the Author:

