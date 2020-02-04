EAM & IoT Solution Provider JFC & Associates Welcomes Bill Thompson as Director of Sales & Marketing

JFC & Associates, an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), IBM Maximo, and Internet of Things (IoT) service and solution provider, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Bill Thompson as their first Director of Sales & Marketing. Established in 2001, JFC & Associates offers higher education, transportation, and public infrastructure customers with end-to-end EAM process and technical solutions to better manage maintenance and operations.





Bill Thompson brings over 25 years of Enterprise Asset Management experience, including longstanding tenure with PSDI, the developers of IBM Maximo, Work Technology Corporation, an innovative EAM technical solutions provider, and GenesisSolutions, a leader in global, integrated EAM services and solutions. His background includes Sales Management, Marketing Program Development, Execution, and Strategic Alliances. Bill holds a BS from Westfield State University and completed graduate programs in Business and Marketing Management at both Harvard & Cornell University.



Bill Thompson commented, “I am delighted to be joining JFC & Associates. I have worked with JFC’s principals for the past 20 years and am excited to work alongside these industry professionals and experts. I am excited to continue providing effective and unique solutions to the global EAM community.”



Added John Connell, President of JFC & Associates, “The addition of Bill is a logical step for the growth of our company. We are committed to providing world-class solutions to our customers, including our Connex IoT platform. Our Asset Performance Program of the Year award at Maximo World 2019 is a testament to our quality work and deliverables. I look forward to supporting Bill as he helps us bring our services and solutions to the global marketplace.”



About JFC & Associates



JFC & Associates is a world leader in integrating Enterprise Asset Management, IoT and Artificial Intelligence. We help world-class organizations add and manage new technologies to accelerate their businesses and increase ROI. Our mutual goal with customers is finding a smarter way of doing things and solving problems in unconventional ways.



