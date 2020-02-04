Stray Dot Analytics Adds Quickbooks Audit Trail to Detect Employee Fraud and M&A Manipulation

Press Releases Stray Dot Press Release Share Blog

Stray Dot, an analytic software platform used to detect employee fraud has added several new features to help detect and prevent employee fraud.





They also provide a time line for changes to data within Quickbooks. This can prove very important not only to detect



“Anyone buying a company would want to know what journal entries, invoices, and payables were altered 30 days after they were initially recorded,” says John Minahan, a CPA and software developer for Stray Dot. “This allows buyers to gain insight into the financial records they would not normally have access to. The raw data becomes part of the due diligence request list.”



Marietta, GA, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stray Dot Analytics has added a Quickbooks audit feature to detect employee fraud and M&A manipulation. When fraud is suspected or if it's part of detection analysis testing for employee fraud, it's important to quickly access the data so it can be analyzed without the employee knowing. Stay Dot Analytics can now take the audit history and search for deletions, voids, and alterations. They also provide a time line for changes to data within Quickbooks. This can prove very important not only to detect employee fraud but for due diligence with regards to valuation of the company. By being able to see when numbers were altered, within 15 days, 30 days or over 30 days, you get visibility into when and what was changed. "Anyone buying a company would want to know what journal entries, invoices, and payables were altered 30 days after they were initially recorded," says John Minahan, a CPA and software developer for Stray Dot. "This allows buyers to gain insight into the financial records they would not normally have access to. The raw data becomes part of the due diligence request list." About Stray Dot We are a fraud detection and prevention software analytics company created by CPAs. We provide software to CPA firms or provide the service to business owners.

