Pegasus Residential Launches New Corporate Website

Pegasus Residential Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website and Mission Statement





“We help people find HOME” is the new mission statement for Pegasus Residential. Pegasus has chosen the word “HOME” to be inclusive of new prospective residents looking for a home, employees finding their work home and clients finding a home for their assets. The mission statement, consisting of five words, tells the world exactly who Pegasus Residential is and why they exist.



Our residents and prospects will now be able to use the Pegasus corporate website when searching for their new home or as a link to their resident portal to pay rent, create service requests and communicate through social media.



Current and prospective employees will be able to connect to the employee portal for quick access to payroll systems or to submit their resume and complete their initial online assessment. The employee portal will offer the most advanced services to our current teams, which will include access to the Pegasus Residential proprietary training modules.



About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party, female owned Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, managing 32,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information, visit



About LeaseLabs by RealPage

Atlanta, GA, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pegasus Residential is launching a new corporate website in February 2020 in conjunction with LeaseLabs by RealPage, along with a new mission statement that offers a clear, concise message to employees, residents and clients. The new website will serve as an information portal for these groups giving the user an immediate option for finding exactly what they are looking for with one click.

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



