The College Investor Highlights Over 80 Ways to Get Student Loan Forgiveness

The College Investor has released their 2020 guide to student loan forgiveness programs - finding over 80 federal and state options for borrowers seeking relief for their student loan debt.





This guide highlights all the major programs on the federal and state level that provide total or partial student loan forgiveness. It’s estimated that 50% of borrowers qualify for some type of loan forgiveness program based on their employment, repayment plan, or other factors.



"With several candidates for President talking about total student loan forgiveness, it’s important for borrowers to understand the options available to them today. Many borrowers are not taking advantage of amazing programs because they see a headline or read a story, when in fact, these programs exist - and borrowers are seeing a lot of success with them,” said Mr. Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.



Student loan forgiveness programs come in a variety of offerings - some based on employment or service, while others based on the type of repayment program the borrower is on.



It’s important to note that none of these programs offer forgiveness “for nothing.” Meaning some type of work, service, or term is required before the loans are forgiven. Some of these programs can take upwards of 25 years before the loans are forgiven.



But for borrowers struggling with student loan debt, any type of relief is welcome.



