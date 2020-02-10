PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The College Investor Highlights Over 80 Ways to Get Student Loan Forgiveness


The College Investor has released their 2020 guide to student loan forgiveness programs - finding over 80 federal and state options for borrowers seeking relief for their student loan debt.

San Diego, CA, February 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The College Investor, one of the most read personal finance websites, reaching over 3 million people per month, has released their 2020 guide to student loan forgiveness, finding over 80 ways for individuals to get some or all of their student loans cancelled or repaid.

This guide highlights all the major programs on the federal and state level that provide total or partial student loan forgiveness. It’s estimated that 50% of borrowers qualify for some type of loan forgiveness program based on their employment, repayment plan, or other factors.

"With several candidates for President talking about total student loan forgiveness, it’s important for borrowers to understand the options available to them today. Many borrowers are not taking advantage of amazing programs because they see a headline or read a story, when in fact, these programs exist - and borrowers are seeing a lot of success with them,” said Mr. Robert Farrington, America’s Millennial Money Expert® and Founder of The College Investor.

Student loan forgiveness programs come in a variety of offerings - some based on employment or service, while others based on the type of repayment program the borrower is on.

It’s important to note that none of these programs offer forgiveness “for nothing.” Meaning some type of work, service, or term is required before the loans are forgiven. Some of these programs can take upwards of 25 years before the loans are forgiven.

But for borrowers struggling with student loan debt, any type of relief is welcome.

The College Investor posts fresh content related to the areas of personal finance, investing, and student loan debt, and more, on a regular basis. The College Investor also hosts a daily podcast on money topics, which can be found here.
